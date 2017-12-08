Korkmaz was recalled from the G-League's Delaware 87ers on Thursday, Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times reports.

Korkmaz, who has seen just 12 NBA minutes this season, will likely continue to bounce back and forth between the 76ers and the 87ers. In Delaware, he's averaging 16.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.3 steals across 32.7 minutes per contest.