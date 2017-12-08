76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Recalled from G-League
Korkmaz was recalled from the G-League's Delaware 87ers on Thursday, Tom Moore of the Bucks County Courier Times reports.
Korkmaz, who has seen just 12 NBA minutes this season, will likely continue to bounce back and forth between the 76ers and the 87ers. In Delaware, he's averaging 16.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.3 steals across 32.7 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.