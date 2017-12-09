Korkmaz was recalled from the G-League's Delaware 87ers on Saturday, Derek Bodner of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Korkmaz continues to bounce back and forth between the NBA and the G-League, though could see some action during Saturday's game against the Cavaliers considering Joel Embiid (rest) is out and Dario Saric (eye) is questionable. That said, it's doubtful he'll garner enough run to be fantasy relevant.