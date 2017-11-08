76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Recalled from G-League
Korkmanz will be recalled from the G-League following the Delaware 87ers game on Tuesday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Korkmanz will play in one more G-League game Tuesday night before returning to the 76ers. Korkmanz started the season with the 76ers, but has yet to see any NBA action this season.
More News
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Sent to G-League•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Assigned to G-League•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Active for Wednesday's contest•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Inactive for Wednesday's opener•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Impresses in second preseason game Monday•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Can't find rhythm in debut Wednesday•
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...