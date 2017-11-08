Korkmanz will be recalled from the G-League following the Delaware 87ers game on Tuesday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Korkmanz will play in one more G-League game Tuesday night before returning to the 76ers. Korkmanz started the season with the 76ers, but has yet to see any NBA action this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories