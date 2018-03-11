76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Remains out Sunday
Korkmaz (foot) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Nets, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
It's unclear where exactly Korkmaz stands in his recovery from the Lisfranc injury he suffered in his left foot in December, but the 76ers probably weren't counting on him being a major contributor in his rookie season anyway. Once Korkmaz is deemed healthy, he'll likely spend most of his time with the 76ers' G League affiliate in Delaware.
