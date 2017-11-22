The 76ers recalled Korkmaz from the G League's Delaware 87ers on Wednesday.

Korkmaz suited up for Delaware in the team's loss to the Wisconsin Herd on Tuesday, producing 27 points, eight rebounds and four assists over 34 minutes. Despite that strong showing, the rookie out of Turkey, who has played all of four minutes with the NBA team this season, isn't expected to be included in Philadelphia's rotation anytime soon.