Korkmaz and the 76ers have agreed on a two-year contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The former 26th overall pick in the 2016 Draft, Korkmaz has struggled to carve out a steady role with the 76ers, though it appears the organization remains committed to his upside. He appeared in 48 games for Philly last season, averaging 5.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 14.2 minutes. The Sixers are heading into the 2019-20 campaign without a ton of wing depth, however, and it's possible Korkmaz will get extra opportunities in his age 22 season.