Korkmaz played only nine minutes in Sunday's 108-105 win over the Knicks. He missed his lone shot attempt and accrued no other statistics.

As expected, Korkmaz's playing time and production have tailed off dramatically over the past two contests while Jimmy Butler and J.J. Redick have both returned from recent two-game absences. With averages of 12.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.3 three-pointers and 1.0 steal in 28.7 minutes per game over six starts this season, Korkmaz has some appeal in DFS contests and a short-term streamer when either of the 76ers' top two wings are sitting out. Aside from those instances, however, Korkmaz offers little fantasy upside as a borderline rotation option for coach Brett Brown.