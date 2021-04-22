Korkmaz (ankle) will not play Thursday against the Bucks, Justin Grasso of SI.com reports.
Korkmaz will miss his first game since mid-January while he deals with a sprained right ankle. Matisse Thybulle could see an increased workload with Korkmaz out Thursday.
