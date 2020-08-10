Korkmaz had seven points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), one rebound and one steal in 13 minutes during Sunday's 124-121 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Korkmaz played the ninth-most minutes on the team and has earned less than 20 minutes in four of his last five appearances. As one of Philadelphia's better three-point shooters, it wouldn't be that surprising if Korkmaz continues earning double-digit minute totals. Still, given how many players at his position are seeing more playing time, it's also possible his defensive struggles will result in even fewer minutes going forward.