Korkmaz was held scoreless (0-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt) in Monday's loss to the Jazz.
Korkmaz played 21 minutes off the bench but never settled into a rhythm and finished with his third straight game with fewer than 10 points. The wing can safely be ignored in most fantasy formats.
