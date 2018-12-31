Korkmaz collected 10 points (3-12 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, and three steals in 22 minutes during Sunday's 129-95 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Korkmaz earned at least 20 minutes for the first time since Dec. 16. He has reached double figures in scoring eight times through 29 appearances this season, and this was also the third time in the last nine games that Korkmaz has swiped three steals.