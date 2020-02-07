76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Scores 12 points in loss
Korkmaz tallied 12 points (4-12 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 28 minutes during Thursday's 112-101 loss to Milwaukee.
Korkmaz continues to provide a decent enough supply of three-pointers while offering very little else. Unfortunately, both Glenn Robinson and Alec Burks are on their way from Golden State and could theoretically cut into Korkmaz's opportunities. He is not someone that you should be hanging onto in standard formats and his streaming value could take a hit moving forward.
