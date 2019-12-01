Korkmaz played 22 minutes in a win over the Pacers on Saturday, contributing 12 points (4-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and two steals.

Korkmaz got his second start in a row, replacing Josh Richardson, who was tending to a hamstring issue. After putting up nine points, six boards and one three in 31 minutes against the Knicks, the third-year man saw less playing time in this one, but managed to score a few more points than his last go-around in the starting lineup. His value will spike when players from the starting lineup have to miss time. When the team is at full strength, Korkmaz will struggle to produce enough value to be worth a look outside of deeper formats.