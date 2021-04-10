Korkmaz had 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists across 17 minutes off the bench in Friday's loss against the Pelicans.

Korkmaz extended his streak of games with at least one try to five, but his four three-pointers made represent his highest mark since March 14, when he went 4-for-4 from deep in a win over the Spurs. Korkmaz rarely plays more than 20 minutes off the bench for the Sixers and, even though he has scored in double digits in back-to-back games, he holds minimal upside due to the nature of his role.