Korkmaz finished with 15 points (5-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-5 FT) and two rebounds in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 117-106 win over the Nets.

Korkmaz came alive in the final quarter, scoring nine of his 15 points in the first four minutes of the fourth. He snapped an eight-game streak of single-digit scoring, and given that the 76ers need all the perimeter shooting they can get, Korkmaz is likely to continue earning decent minutes in hopes that he can grease the wheels of the team's offense more often going forward.