76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Scores 15, helps spark comeback
Korkmaz finished with 15 points (5-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-5 FT) and two rebounds in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 117-106 win over the Nets.
Korkmaz came alive in the final quarter, scoring nine of his 15 points in the first four minutes of the fourth. He snapped an eight-game streak of single-digit scoring, and given that the 76ers need all the perimeter shooting they can get, Korkmaz is likely to continue earning decent minutes in hopes that he can grease the wheels of the team's offense more often going forward.
More News
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Swipes two in 23 minutes•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Minimal impact in big loss•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Scores 16 against Milwaukee•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Scores season-high 21 points•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Drains two treys in limited minutes•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Not on injury report•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...