Korkmaz had 16 points (5-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two boards, one block and three steals in 25 minutes against the Bucks on Wednesday.

Korkmaz followed up his season-high output on Monday with another double figure scoring effort thanks to an efficient day from behind the arc. It was his second consecutive double-digit scoring day after failing to reach that threshold for the first 11 games this month. He'll look to continue his hot streak Friday against the Magic.

