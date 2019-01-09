Korkmaz supplied 16 points (5-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists and two rebounds across 24 minutes during Tuesday's win over Philadelphia.

Korkmaz made his third-straight start, and produced an efficient 16 points in place of J.J. Reddick. The second-year Turkis pro has had his share of impressive moments this year, but continues to struggle with a streaky shot -- Tuesday notwithstanding. His splits of 38.8 percent from the field and 30.6 percent from three as well as his limited role prohibit him from being considered a viable asset in standard formats.