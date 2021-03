Korkmaz recorded 16 points (5-7 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists and one rebound across 15 minutes Sunday in a 134-99 win versus San Antonio.

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers utilized all his available players once they established an immense lead. It limited Korkmaz to 15 minutes of playing time, but he still scored a bench-leading 16 points on the court. He has now scored over 15 points in each of his past three games.