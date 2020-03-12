Korkmaz totaled 17 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 124-106 win over the Pistons.

Korkmaz found a rhythm offensively in this one, and he has scored in double figures in 10 of 16 appearances since the beginning of February. The midseason acquisitions (Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson) haven't stopped Korkmaz from earning 20-plus minutes a consistent basis, as he has done so in 14 of these last 16 tilts.