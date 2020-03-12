76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Scores 17 in 21 minutes
Korkmaz totaled 17 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 124-106 win over the Pistons.
Korkmaz found a rhythm offensively in this one, and he has scored in double figures in 10 of 16 appearances since the beginning of February. The midseason acquisitions (Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson) haven't stopped Korkmaz from earning 20-plus minutes a consistent basis, as he has done so in 14 of these last 16 tilts.
More News
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Scores in double figures again•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Posts 15 points in win•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Goes for 17 points off bench•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Starting role may continue•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Enters starting lineup•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Splashes in 31 points•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.