76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Scores 17 in 22 minutes
Korkmaz scored 17 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT) in 22 minutes during Saturday's 90-87 win over the Knicks.
Korkmaz didn't contribute in any other categories besides scoring and threes, but he has scored at least 15 in three straight while canning 12 treys across this recent stretch of games. It was another much-needed offensive punch in a tilt where the 76ers struggled to score, managing just 90 against the lowly Knicks. Korkmaz will try to stay hot heading into Monday's matchup versus the Nets.
More News
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Career night versus Bulls•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Scores 15, helps spark comeback•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Swipes two in 23 minutes•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Minimal impact in big loss•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Scores 16 against Milwaukee•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Scores season-high 21 points•
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.