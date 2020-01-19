Korkmaz scored 17 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT) in 22 minutes during Saturday's 90-87 win over the Knicks.

Korkmaz didn't contribute in any other categories besides scoring and threes, but he has scored at least 15 in three straight while canning 12 treys across this recent stretch of games. It was another much-needed offensive punch in a tilt where the 76ers struggled to score, managing just 90 against the lowly Knicks. Korkmaz will try to stay hot heading into Monday's matchup versus the Nets.