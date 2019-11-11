76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Scores 17 in Sunday's win
Korkmaz produced 17 points (7-14 FG, 3-8 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one block in 28 minutes during Sunday's 114-106 win over the Hornets.
Korkmaz saw the fourth-most minutes on the team while outscoring every 76er besides Joel Embiid. Korkmaz is the team's most reliable outside shooter, and on a club that's always looking to space the floor for guys like Embiid and Ben Simmons (shoulder), Korkmaz seems to be in the process of carving out a quality role for himself.
