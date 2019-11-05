76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Scores 20 points in spot start
Korkmaz had 20 points (6-13 FG, 4-7 3PT, 4-5 FT), five rebounds and two assists during Philadelphia's 114-109 loss at Phoenix on Monday night.
Korkmaz made the most of his spot start, finishing as Philadelphia's third-highest scorer while tallying double digits in scoring for the third consecutive game. Considering Joel Embiid will return to action Wednesday at Utah, Korkmaz will probably head back to the bench although his recent outings could result in an uptick of his playing time going forward.
