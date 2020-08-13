Korkmaz produced 21 points (5-10 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 125-121 loss to the Raptors.

Korkmaz had by far his best showing since the season restarted, as he was scalding hot from beyond the arc and made all of his free-throw attempts. Furthermore, Korkmaz contributed across multiple categories while earning the second-most minutes on the team. Alec Burks (foot) and Glenn Robinson (hip) didn't suit up for this one, and it remains to be seen what type of role the inconsistent Korkmaz will be able to maintain come playoff time. Nevertheless, he's clearly capable of producing when he earns decent minutes.