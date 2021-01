Korkmaz finished with eight points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three boards, and two steals in 28 minutes of a 118-94 win against Minnesota on Friday.

Korkmaz saw his minutes jump in the win, but he did match his point total from the previous game. He's still managing to play a role despite the return of Seth Curry (conditioning) to the rotation, and his points per game hasn't dropped in the ensuing week. He'll face the Pacers on Sunday.