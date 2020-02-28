Korkmaz accrued 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two assists and one rebound in 25 minutes during Thursday's 115-106 victory over the Knicks.

This makes four straight games in which Korkmaz has scored in double figures. He's been swishing his shots from deep prior to this outing, combining for 10 made threes over his previous three contests, and teetering on the brink of standard-league value in that time span. This performance wasn't quite as nice for Korkmaz, but, as the 76er's best sniper, the team will expect the 22-year old to continue bombing from beyond the arc if he's given a longer leash in Ben Simmons' (back) absence.