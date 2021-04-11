Korkmaz registered 20 points (7-13 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five steals, four rebounds, two assists and one block in 30 minutes during Saturday's win over the Thunder.

The 23-year-old received the start Saturday with Tobias Harris (knee) and Danny Green (hip) out and enjoyed a productive all-around game. Before Saturday's game, Korkmaz was producing solid numbers in limited minutes off the bench, averaging 11.0 points, 2.5 three-pointers, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists in that span. Until Harris and Green return to the lineup, feel free to stream Korkmaz if you need three-pointers and points along with low-end rebounds and defensive stats.