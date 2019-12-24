76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Scores season-high 21 points
Korkmaz had 21 points (9-16 FG, 3-7 3PT), four rebounds and three steals in 22 minutes off the bench during Monday's 125-109 win at the Pistons.
Korkmaz hadn't scored in double figures during the entire month of December despite starting four games during that span, but he came out of nowhere to deliver his best scoring output of the season. While he's not going to crack the starting unit any time soon, he needs to remain on this run of form to remain fantasy relevant moving forward.
