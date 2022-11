Korkmaz recorded four points (4-4 FT) and one assist over eight minutes during Thursday's 104-95 loss to Atlanta.

Korkmaz has appeared in just four of the Sixers' 12 games on the year, though he's seen the floor in two of the last three following James Harden's foot injury. With Harden expected to be sidelined into December, Korkmaz could see more frequent action than he did previously, but it's not enough at this point to warrant fantasy consideration.