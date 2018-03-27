Korkmaz collected one rebound in two minutes during Monday's 123-104 win over the Nuggets.

Korkmaz saw 12 and 10 minutes in his first two games back in the lineup, but lost most of that playing time to Markelle Fultz (shoulder) on Monday. The return of Fultz has buried Korkmaz on the depth chart, and he can safely be left on waiver wires.

