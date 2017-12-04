76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Sent back to G League
Korkmaz was assigned to the G League's Delaware 87ers on Monday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Korkmaz will presumably dress for the 87ers in their game Monday against the Greensboro Swarm, thereby missing the 76ers' contest later that evening against the Suns. The rookie hasn't seen regular burn in head coach Brett Brown's rotation this season, so he'll likely benefit more from the opportunity to play extended minutes in Delaware, albeit against lower-caliber competition. The Turkish swingman is averaging 16.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals in 32.1 minutes per game over six appearances in the G League this season.
