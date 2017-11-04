Korkmaz was assigned to the G-League on Friday, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Korkmaz will already be making his second stint in the G-League, as he remains buried on the Sixers' depth chart. This will likely be a common occurrence this season and Korkmaz shouldn't be on the fantasy radar. Even when he's been with the Sixers, Korkmaz has been inactive for games.