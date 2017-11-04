76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Sent to G-League
Korkmaz was assigned to the G-League on Friday, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Korkmaz will already be making his second stint in the G-League, as he remains buried on the Sixers' depth chart. This will likely be a common occurrence this season and Korkmaz shouldn't be on the fantasy radar. Even when he's been with the Sixers, Korkmaz has been inactive for games.
More News
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Assigned to G-League•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Active for Wednesday's contest•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Inactive for Wednesday's opener•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Impresses in second preseason game Monday•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Can't find rhythm in debut Wednesday•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Will join 76ers for Utah Summer League•
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...