Korkmaz (knee) will be available for Tuesday's game against the Heat, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philly reports.

A torn MCL has shelved Korkmaz since mid-February, but he'll get a chance to return to action Tuesday in the Sixers' penultimate regular season contest. Looking ahead to the postseason, it's unclear if Korkmaz will be a regular in the rotation, but assuming his knee holds up, he could see extended minutes Tuesday and Wednesday with Philly likely to rest several key players.

