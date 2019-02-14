76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Sits out with sore knee
Korkmaz (knee) was inactive Wednesday for the 76ers' 126-111 win over the Knicks.
Listed as questionable heading into the game with the sore right knee, Korkmaz was ultimately ruled out shortly after pregame warmups. He'll have a full week to heal up from the injury with the 76ers not scheduled to play again until Feb. 21 versus the Heat.
