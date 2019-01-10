76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Solid effort in loss
Korkmaz dropped 16 points (5-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and tallied five rebounds along with two assists and two steals across 26 minutes Wednesday against the Wizards.
Korkmaz received another opportunity to enter the starting lineup with J.J. Redick still out due to back stiffness. Korkmaz's time with the first unit figures to come to an end soon, however, at which point he'll lose valuable playing time. He's received four consecutive starts, although prior to that, he was averaging 7.1 points and 2.9 rebounds in 16.3 minutes across his last seven games off the bench.
