Korkmaz totaled 10 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and three steals over 22 minutes during Thursday's 114-99 victory over Toronto.

Korkmaz reportedly requested to be included in the James Harden trade, but Philadelphia wanted to retain the sharpshooter. Korkmaz played just 9.5 minutes per game last year, his fewest since his rookie campaign, and he didn't see any playing time during the first two games of this season. However, he saw his first extended action Thursday and showed what he's capable of when given a chance. With the Harden saga in the rearview mirror, the 76ers may opt to give Korkmaz more minutes moving forward, but he could quickly fall back down the depth chart when Kenyon Martin, Marcus Morris and Nicolas Batum (personal) get acclimated with Philadelphia's system.