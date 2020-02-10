76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Splashes in 31 points
Korkmaz delivered 31 points (12-17 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three steals and two assists in 32 minutes during Sunday's 118-111 win over the Bulls.
Korkmaz has been absolutely incredible these last two games, combining for 65 points on 25-of-34 from the field and 13-of-20 from beyond the arc. Furthermore, Korkmaz matched his career high in steals in this one, and he's doing all he can to hold off recent additions Glenn Robinson and Alec Burks from eating into his minutes.
