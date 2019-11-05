Korkmaz will get the start at small forward for Monday's matchup with the Suns, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Fresh off a game-winner against the Trail Blazers, Korkmaz will get his first start of the season. Matisse Thybull drew the start in the 76ers' first game without Joel Embiid (suspension), but Korkmaz will get the first look this time. Embiid will be back Wednesday against the Jazz, so this will just be a spot start for Korkmaz.