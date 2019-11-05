76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Starting Monday
Korkmaz will get the start at small forward for Monday's matchup with the Suns, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Fresh off a game-winner against the Trail Blazers, Korkmaz will get his first start of the season. Matisse Thybull drew the start in the 76ers' first game without Joel Embiid (suspension), but Korkmaz will get the first look this time. Embiid will be back Wednesday against the Jazz, so this will just be a spot start for Korkmaz.
More News
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Nails game-winner Saturday•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Strong effort off bench•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Struggles with shot in start•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Returns to 76ers on two-year deal•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Plays 12 minutes in Game 1 loss•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Starting Wednesday•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...