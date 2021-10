Korkmaz will start Monday's preseason game against the Nets.

The Sixers have most of their backcourt rotation unavailable for Monday's contest, so Isaiah Joe and Korkmaz will start for coach Doc Rivers. The 24-year-old re-signed with Philadelphia in August after averaging 9.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 19.3 minutes during the 2020-21 campaign.