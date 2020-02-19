76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Starting role may continue
Korkmaz may continue to start for the 76ers moving forward, as Al Horford told reporters Wednesday that he expects to come off the bench for the foreseeable future, Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com reports.
In the 76ers' final game before the break -- a 110-103 home victory over the Clippers -- Horford came off the bench for the first time since his rookie season. Coach Brett Brown subsequently promoted Korkmaz to the starting five. However, he struggled against LA's tough defense, going 0-for-5 from the field for zero points, one rebound and one steal in 23 minutes. Across his 12 starts overall this season, Korkmaz is averaging 8.5 points and 2.4 rebounds. For now, Korkmaz is the favorite to continue getting the nod, though it's always possible that starting spot remains fluid.
