Korkmaz will start Sunday's game against the Knicks.

With Seth Curry (ankle) out again, the Sixers will mix things up and go with Korkmaz and Danny Green on the wing, while Matisse Thybulle shifts back to the bench. Korkmaz played 18 minutes in Saturday's win over the Kings, finishing with seven points and two assists. Prior to that, he'd scored in double figures in five straight contests.