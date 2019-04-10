Korkmaz will start Wednesday's contest against the Bulls, Paul Hudrick of NBCS Philadelphia reports.

Korkmaz, with the 76ers' key players sitting out during the regular-season finale, will make his seventh start of the season. Across his prior nods, he's averaged 12.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.0 steal in 28.7 minutes.