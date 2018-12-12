Korkmaz is starting Wednesday against the Nets, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

With Jimmy Butler (groin) out, the 76ers are thin on the wing. As a result, Korkmaz will join the starters. During Monday's game against Detroit, Korkmaz posted 18 points, seven boards, one assist and one steal in 26 minutes and makes for a low-cost flier in DFS.