76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Starting Wednesday
Korkmaz is starting Wednesday against the Nets, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
With Jimmy Butler (groin) out, the 76ers are thin on the wing. As a result, Korkmaz will join the starters. During Monday's game against Detroit, Korkmaz posted 18 points, seven boards, one assist and one steal in 26 minutes and makes for a low-cost flier in DFS.
