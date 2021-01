Korkmaz (thigh) won't return to action Saturday versus the Grizzlies, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Korkmaz has reportedly been progressing in his rehab and was set to be reevaluated ahead of the pair of weekend games. Well, he's not ready to return to action Saturday, but it's possible the team will give him an extra day and a return Sunday is in the books. If not, it's still a good sign that he's approaching his first action since late December.