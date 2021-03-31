Korkmaz scored six points (2-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three steals, two blocks and two assists in a 104-95 loss to the Nuggets on Tuesday.

Korkmaz wasn't terribly effective on offense, but he was able to match season-high block and steal totals. It was also the first contest this season that the guard recorded multiple blocks and steals in a game. Korkmaz has been struggling offensively of late, averaging just 4.0 points on 25.0 percent shooting from the field and 12.5 percent shooting from distance over his last three games.

