76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Strong effort off bench
Korkmaz scored 17 points (5-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding two assists in 22 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 117-95 win over the Timberwolves.
The game went off the rails a little after Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns were ejected following a third-quarter scuffle, but Korkmaz seemed to thrive amidst the chaos, putting together by far his best performance of the young season -- he came into Wednesday with only five points through three games. The third-year guard has yet to establish himself as a consistent outside shooting threat, and until he does, Korkmaz's minutes and production will remain erratic.
