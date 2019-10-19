Korkmaz totaled five points (2-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, one steal, one block in 21 minutes during Friday's 112-93 loss to the Wizards.

Korkmaz drew the start, replacing Ben Simmons (back) for the preseason finale. Korkmaz has been more involved here in the early going than he was last year, perhaps in hopes that he can help fill some of the shooting void left by the offseason departure of J.J. Redick. Those shoes will be difficult to fill, but on a team whose two primary options (Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons) are better inside than out, perimeter shooting could be a crucial skill that Brett Brown will prioritize from his role players.