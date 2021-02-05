Korkmaz had 13 points (5-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals across 38 minutes in Thursday's loss against the Trail Blazers.

Korkmaz paced the Sixers in minutes and did a good job filling out the stat sheet. He also scored in double digits just for the third time this season, and his value going forward will depend on how long he's able to remain as a starter. He has a good chance to start Saturday against the Nets if Seth Curry (illness) or Ben Simmons (calf) remain sidelined.