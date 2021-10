Korkmaz notched 22 points (7-11 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists and a steal across 20 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's win over New Orleans.

Korkmaz provided a huge spark off the bench for the Sixers and co-led the team in scoring alongside Joel Embiid. While he's not likely to put up 20 points on a nightly basis, he should provide a decent threat on offense most nights. He averaged 9.1 points across 19.3 minutes per game during the 2020-21 campaign.