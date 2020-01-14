Korkmaz managed three points (1-5 FG, 1-5 3Pt), two rebounds, two steals and one assist in 23 minutes during Monday's 101-95 loss to the Pacers.

Korkmaz snagged at least two steals for the seventh time through 40 appearances, though he was otherwise awfully quiet in this one. He has been held to single digits in scoring in eight straight games, and Korkmaz is best reserved for the deepest formats.