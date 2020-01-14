76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Swipes two in 23 minutes
Korkmaz managed three points (1-5 FG, 1-5 3Pt), two rebounds, two steals and one assist in 23 minutes during Monday's 101-95 loss to the Pacers.
Korkmaz snagged at least two steals for the seventh time through 40 appearances, though he was otherwise awfully quiet in this one. He has been held to single digits in scoring in eight straight games, and Korkmaz is best reserved for the deepest formats.
More News
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Minimal impact in big loss•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Scores 16 against Milwaukee•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Scores season-high 21 points•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Drains two treys in limited minutes•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Not on injury report•
-
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Nursing knee soreness•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...