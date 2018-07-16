76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Team high 18 points in summer league finale
Korkmaz had 18 points (7-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one block in 23 minutes during Sunday's 82-73 summer league loss to Memphis.
Korkmaz rounded off his summer league campaign with another nice scoring effort. After erupting with 40 points in the opener, he has seen his scoring fluctuate but on the whole, appear a real strength of his game. He is certainly in the running for a regular roster spot but will need to work on some other areas of his game if he is to ever put up any real fantasy value.
